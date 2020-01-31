We’re joining CAN on 3-day fasting, prayer for Nigeria, Adeboye tells RCCG members

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, has thrown his weight behind a three-day fasting and prayer declaration for Nigeria by the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In a memo titled “Call for Prayers and Advocacy by the Christian Association of Nigeria,” released by the church body from the office of the assistant general overseer (admin & personnel), RCCG, Pastor Adeboye enjoined all members and parishes in the church to fast and pray for Nigeria.

The national leadership of CAN presided over by Rev (Dr) Samson Ayokule, had declared a three-day- national fasting and prayer against insecurity of lives and…