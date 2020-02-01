Egypt sentences officer-turned-militant and 36 others to death

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced Hisham al-Ashmawy, a former Special Forces officer turned Islamist militant, and 36 others to death after they were convicted of terrorism, court officials said.

Ashmawy was captured in the eastern Libyan city of Derna in late 2018 and transferred by authorities loyal to Commander Khalifa Haftar to Egypt in May 2019.

He was convicted on several charges including plotting a 2014 attack that killed 22 military guards near the frontier with Libya, and involvement in an attempt to kill…