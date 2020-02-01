Ex-NADECO chieftain, Arthur Nwankwo, is dead

Arthur Nwankwo
FORMER Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and founder of Eastern Mandate Union (EMU), Dr Arthur Nwankwo, is dead.

A close associate to the elder statesman said that he passed on at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu on Saturday, February 1.

Arthur Nwankwo was an author, a social critic, publisher and philosopher.

The pan-Igbo activist has written several books including “The Making of a Nation: Biafra -1969”, “Nigeria: The Stolen…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

