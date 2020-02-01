FG sets up committee to review requirements

The Federal Government has set up a committee headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to review and update the requirements the United States government said were not in place, which caused it to place visit restriction on some Nigerian passport holders.

This was revealed in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), which noted that the restriction affects immigrants visa alone and does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

The statement explained that the suspension of immigrant visas became necessary following a review and update of the methodology…