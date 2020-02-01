Gombe, FRIN partner to fight afforestation, create seedling hub

Determined to ensure the success of its afforestation programs through the planting of protective trees, Gombe State government is to partner with the Forestry Research Institute (FRIN) in order to scale up the 3G target just as it has now become a regional hub for seedlings production and raising.

This was the outcome of a meeting held between Gombe State government led by the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and the Director-General, Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, (FRIN), Professor Adeshola Adepoju, who visited the state in an effort to support the state in its afforestation drive through the Gombe Goes Green initiative which targets the planting of 4 million trees with 27, 000…