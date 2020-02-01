



Tribune Online

I’ll give premium to construction, renovation of schools ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State government said it will give high-level attention to education by spending billions of naira on schools construction and renovation across the state.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this, on Saturday, while inspecting the ongoing construction of an additional block of classrooms and total renovation of the Government Day Secondary School, Tambuwal.

He explained that schools all over the state are being expanded and rehabilitated, while new ones were being constructed where necessary, in order to provide a conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.





Source: Nigerian Tribune