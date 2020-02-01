NCDC manages 95 cases of Lassa fever in one week

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it will continue to work closely with states affected by the Lassa fever outbreak in the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It said the move was to ensure that the 95 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in some states across the country within the week were effectively managed.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Abuja that the 95 established cases were the highest number of confirmed cases in a single week.

“This reporting week, NCDC managed a record number of 95 cases. This was possible through collaborative efforts across states with coordination from us,” he…