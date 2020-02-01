PDP protests at US, UK, EU embassies » Latest News » Tribune Online

Leon Usigbe | Abuja

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kick-started a protest march to Western embassies in Abuja to deliver its message drawing attention to what it says is the attempt to truncate democracy by alleged Federal Government’s use of the judiciary to reverse election results.

Led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, the party chieftains started their march at the American embassy at the Diplomatic Zone, Abuja where Secondus delivered a prepared letter.

The party moved to the neighbouring United Kingdom High Commission for the same mission.

Speaking after handing the letter to embassy officials, Secondus also reiterated…