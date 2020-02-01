



Tribune Online

Tie and dye with swag

A DIRE, translated as tie and dye, is a fashion staple that is proudly African. If you are a lover of art, there’s no way you won’t keep falling in love with Adire.

Adire are indigo resist dyed cotton clothes that first emerged in the city of Abeokuta, Nigeria in the 19th century. It involves creating a pattern by treating certain parts of the fabric in some way to prevent them from absorbing dye.

Types of Adire include the Adire oniko and the Adire eleko. In the production of the former, raffia is tied around hundreds of single corn kernels to produce small white circles set against a contrasting rich blue background, while in the production of…





Source: Nigerian Tribune