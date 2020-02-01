US never denied Bishop Oyedepo entry visa ― Winners Chapel

Recent claims that the general overseer of Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo, was denied an entry visa into the United States is false, the church has said.

This is according to a press release signed by Prof. Sheriff F. Folarin, Chairman, Editorial and Media Board LFCWW (Winners’ Chapel Int’l).

The general overseer was rumored on Thursday, January 30, 2020 to have been denied an entry visa into the US and created a scene at the US consulate in Lagos for being denied the visa.

But according to the press release, “the Bishop renewed his visa, last year, without any initial denial or drama, or scene. He was also not at the embassy…