Ailing actor, Azuzu, never visited SCOAN » Tribune Online

Contrary to reports making rounds about an ailing actor, Ernest Azuzu, who was said to have received healing during his visit to Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) some years back, Nigerian Tribune reliably gathered that Azuzu never visited SCOAN but rather Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, in Warri, Delta State.

Azuzu who is currently down with stroke hit the headlines last week in a video where he appeared shirtless and begging for alms as many wondered how his health deteriorated after his alleged visit to the church.

ALSO READ: Valentine and the economics of love

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the actor visited Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry in Warri, in company of…