Baraje calls for dialogue to solve Nigeria’s security challenges

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has called for dialogue among various groups, individuals, government and security agencies to solve security challenges the nation is currently going through.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, on the sideline of his 69th birthday, Alhaji Baraje lamented the unabated security problems and mass killings of innocent citizens, saying that it was becoming too worrisome, alarming and getting out of control of the nation’s security outfits.

The PDP chieftain, who said that the greatest problem the country is facing is insecurity, urged Nigerians particularly…