Homeless man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago » Latest News » Tribune Online

After five months, an homeless Nigerian, Benjamin Sesan Ojo, who was stranded in Trinidad and Tobago for years and was rescued by the wife of the Governor of Osun State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, arrived Nigeria on Saturday night.

Ojo had been trying to come back to Nigeria for over four years with his six-year-old daughter, without success, is from Ilesa in Osun State.

Ojo who has been living in Trinidad and Tobago for 12 years was rescued through the project of the governor’s wife, Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative.

He had been homeless and sick for over three years without a job or means of coming back home, having lost contact with his family for long and having moved across about 10…