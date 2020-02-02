How they rule » Awo’s thought » Tribune Online

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

LUGARD clearly comprehended the complex problems with which he was confronted, and lost no time in devising realistic and effective solutions for them. He divided the territory under his charge into Provinces, with a British Resident at the head of each. Every Province was, in turn, organised into administrative Divisions with a District Officer in charge of each. The Resident was directly responsible to Lugard; whilst the District Officer was answerable to the Resident. The actual day-to-day administration of the areas under a Resident was entrusted wholly to the Paramount Chiefs, or Natural Rulers as they are sometimes called, assisted by their traditional chiefs…