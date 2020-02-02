NAF to induct new combat helicopters

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) said it will induct the new attack helicopters it acquired two weeks ago on Thursday this week in Abuja.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, advised residents of federal capital territory (FCT) not to panic as the two choppers, Agusta 109E (M) Power Helicopters and an Mi-171 E Combat Helicopter will fly very low during the ceremony at Eagle Square.

“Rehearsals for activities that form part of the induction ceremony will involve the movement of military aircraft flying at a low level as from Monday, 3 to Thursday, 6 February 2020,” he said in the statement.

The…