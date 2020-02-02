Nigeria records fresh 95 cases of Lassa fever in one week » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed that 95 cases of Lassa fever were discovered in the country within one week.

As a result, the centre said it would continue to work closely with states affected by the outbreak, while ensuring that the 95 confirmed cases in some states across the country were effectively managed.

This is just as another case of the disease was confirmed in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. It was the second in the state so far.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday, that the 95 established cases were the highest number of confirmed cases in a single week.

“This reporting…