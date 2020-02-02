Nigeria, US open discussion tomorrow in Washington » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE decision by the United States government to impose visa ban on Nigerians seeking immigrant visa from the US Embassy is expected to top agenda at the 2020 Binational Commission of the two countries opening tomorrow in Washington D.C, the US capital.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is leading a delegation of other ministers and officials to the two-day meeting.

According to a statement posted on the website of the US Embassy in Nigeria, the delegation will discuss areas of strategic collaboration towards measurable progress, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, good governance and security cooperation.

Preparatory to the meeting, the US Ambassador to Nigeria,…