Northern governors condemn Plateau killings, condole govt, people

Northern Governors Forum has condemned the recent spate of killings of innocent people particularly in Plateau State by yet to be identified marauders who are going about taking lives of innocent citizens.

The condemnation was made by the Governors Forum represented by the Governors of Bauchi, Jigawa and Kebbi States, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, Badaru Abubakar and Atiku Bagudu respectively during a condolence visit to Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong on Saturday at the Government House in Jos.

The governors particularly described as unfortunate, the recent killings of some innocent people in Plateau State, declaring that the action was barbaric and should be condemned by all.

Kebbi…