Ondo to monitor influx of Okada riders » Latest News

Following the ban on commercial motorcycle operators in Lagos State, the Ondo State government, on Saturday, said it has put in place some measures to prevent the influx of Okada into the state from Lagos State.

The Special Adviser to the State governor, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, who disclosed this to Tribune Online, said the state government has established a Rider Institute in the state to register all commercial riders in the state.

He said rather than proscribe the activities of the riders in the state outrightly, all the commercial riders would be registered to curb the rate of crimes in the state.

He said any unregistered commercial motorcycle with the institute would not be allowed to…