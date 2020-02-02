Police begin recruitment of constables in Ekiti

In line with the community policing programme of the federal government, Ekiti State Police Command on Sunday announced the commencement of recruitment of about 800 special constables.

Tribune Online gathered that no fewer than 50 operatives would be engaged in each of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had last month gave the directive to all police commands to liaise with stakeholders from each town and local government for the recruitment of the special operatives that would work with conventional police to tackle the rising level of insecurity in the country.

The recruitment was targeted at reinforcing the security personnel, to…