Politicisation of progressive ideas will stagnate Nigeria ― Sen Balogun

The Senator representing Oyo State South senatorial district, Senator Kola Balogun, has stated that Nigeria will remain stagnant and underdeveloped if its people continue to give political colouration to noble intentions and progressive ideas.

Senator Balogun was speaking at the senate plenary session on the state of insecurity in the country.

The senator wondered why a noble intention like Amotekun initiative was being linked to a planned secession bid adding that: “The Amotekun philosophy is the South-west governors response to the yearning and aspiration of their people in relation to the prevailing state…