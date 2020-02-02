Punish only govt officials, not citizens » Latest News » Tribune Online

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) have charged the United States government to punish Nigerian government officials responsible for the negligence that led to the placement of visa restriction on the country rather than the ordinary Nigerian immigrants.

This was just as the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked Nigerians to hold the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency responsible for the negative impacts of the travel ban.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election said the ban did not take into consideration the pro-American sentiment of Nigerians.

He said even…