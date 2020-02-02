Revenue from lottery can boost FG’s earnings ― Kashamu

Senator Buruji Kashamu has said tax revenue from lottery industry can take Nigeria out of its economic woes if properly harnessed.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District in the eighth Senate, revealed this during an interview with journalists in Lagos at the weekend.

According to him, the failure of lotto industry operators to be faithful in the payment of taxes and levies to the coffers of government was partly responsible for the inability of the government to be up to date in infrastructure development.

The former legislator, who has interests in Western Lotto, said he was in support of the effort to sanitise the lotto business in the country to ensure that the industry…