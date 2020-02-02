Senator Wamakko sponsors 10 indigent students to Ghana Tech Varsity

Senator Aliyu Wamakko has sponsored ten indigent students to the Institute of Technology, the University of the Future, Accra, Ghana, for various undergraduate studies in Science, Engineering, Technology, Medical and Accounting fields.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bashir Rabe Mani, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Senator Wamakko and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, Friday.

The statement said that the benefiting students were issued with their admission letters on Friday, at a historic ceremony conducted at the residence of Senator Wamakko, at Sahabi Dange road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

The students were drawn from the educationally-disadvantaged local governments of Sokoto…