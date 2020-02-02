Teacher caught coronavirus while visiting her cancer-stricken mother

A teacher has revealed how she contracted the coronavirus after visiting her mother who was dying of cancer in China.

Muying Shi, 37, flew to her birthplace in Wuhan – the epicentre of the deadly new infection that has now killed more than 300 – in early January to help nurse her ill mother Liping Wang, 63.

Ms Shi, who has lived in London for five years, is now under quarantine in the locked-down city’s Hospital 8 after CT scans showed the infection in her lungs, and has no idea if she can return to her home in Britain, the Sunday Mirror reported.

She said: ‘I am really scared… I fear for my life but I can’t think about it because I would just break down. I feel like I’m…