Bauchi gov directs immediate release of N200m for pensioners

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has directed the Accountant General of the State to immediately release the outstanding sum of N200 million for the month of December 2019 and January 2020 for immediate payment to all affected retired civil servants by Tuesday 4th February 2020.

The directive according to a press release signed and issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado was to prove that the payment of pension to both state and local government pensioners has not stopped as being insinuated and circulated in the social media.

Bala Mohammed according to the statement assured that he will…