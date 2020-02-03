Ekiti gets first female Head of Service » Tribune Online

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of Mrs Morenike Olapeju Babafemi as the new Head of Service in the state Civil service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode in a statement on Monday revealed that the appointment would take effect from February 10, 2020.

According to Oyebode, Mrs Babafemi who became the first female to be appointed as the Head of the civil service in the state would take over from Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, who retires from the civil service on February 9, 2020, having attained the mandatory retirement age.

” Mrs Babafemi, who has had a stint as Acting Head of Service, before proceeding on an overseas training programme last…