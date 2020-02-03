FG partners firm to establish agricultural industrial parks

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, has stated that the Federal Government would partner Global Fortunes Ltd to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks (AIPs) across the Six-Geopolitical Zones of the country in order to create jobs and ensure food sufficiency in the Agricultural Value Chain.

Shehuri made this disclosure when he received a delegation of the Global Fortunes Ltd led by Mr Kidron Israel, in Abuja over the weekend.

The Minister pointed out that the project was going to be Public Private Partnership driven, adding that the Federal Government is committed to the development of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria.

He said the project…