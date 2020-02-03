



Foundation supports 600 cancer patients across Nigeria

The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF), Abuja, has supported 600 cancer patients across the country with funds for the treatment of various types of cancer in the past seven years.

The founder of MCF, Dr Zainab Bagudu, wife of Kebbi State Governor, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday.

Mrs Bagudu explained that the foundation was registered in 2012 to support cancer patients, promote awareness on the scourge; and drive community campaigns for the underprivileged in the country.

She said that MCF’s goal was to harness financial and human resources to aid early…





