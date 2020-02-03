



Insecurity: FG to quickly recruit more soldiers ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed plans by the federal government to speedily recruit more soldiers to tackle worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking while receiving northern clergymen under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace in Abuja on Monday, he said government was also considering how to provide more equipment and platforms for the military.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in Abuja, there was “an ongoing deliberate and comprehensive consolidation of the security situation in the country including plans to recruit more troops and officers to beef…





