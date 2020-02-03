



Insecurity: Nigeria existence is at stake ― ECWA president

The President Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Reverend (Dr) Stephen Panya Baba, has condemned the insecurity in Nigeria coupled with the high level of corruption saying Nigeria is failing and it’s existence at stake.

Speaking at the interdenominational service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to mark the end of the prayers and fasting declared by the national body of the Association at the Church of Christ in All Nation (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State, the Clergyman strongly condemned the posture of the government toward the insecurity ravaging the country and warned that Nigeria…





