Lagos govt to deploy additional buses to ease commuters’ pains

The Lagos State Government has directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) to deploy a fleet of 65 buses to join some major routes as from Monday to ease commuters’ pain.

The Public Affairs Officer of the LBSL, Mr Afolabi Olawale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Olawale said that the step was part of the ways of providing succour and ameliorating the hardship that the commuting public might be facing as a result of the restriction order on the operators of motorcycles and tricycles in some parts of the State.

He stated that the new routes and the fares where the LBSL would be extending its services to as from Monday included- Ikeja -Ogba (N100), Berger…