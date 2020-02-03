Leading with questions » Leadership & Management » Tribune Online

Great leaders and organizations distinguish themselves by the kind of questions they ask. Outstanding companies improve their processes, productivity and profitability by deploying the instrumentality of questioning. Asking the right questions holds the key to endless possibilities. Asking the right questions results in the revelation of hitherto unknown things. When questions are asked, ambiguity is removed, confusion is cleared and the leader is able to chart a new course for the organization.

Most of the innovations and disruptions that the world has witnessed happened because some people dared to ask the right questions. The world would not have advanced as much as it has if not for…