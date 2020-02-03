Lecturer, six students of Madonna varsity set to regain freedom year after » Tribune Online

After one year of court battle, six students of Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State and one of their lecturers are set to regain their freedom following an understanding reached with authorities of the university.

Nigerian Tribune gathered the embattled Madonna 7 were arrested in January 2019 from their various locations in the country and detained in prison custody in Awka and Onitsha till July 2019 over alleged unfavourable remarks against the university.

They were later charged to court and the matter has been before the Federal High Court, Awka.

As the case went on, it was gathered that some of the parents of the students apologised to the founder of the university, Reverend Father…