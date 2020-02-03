Nigerian Breweries to issue N45bn commercial paper » Capital Market » Tribune Online

Nigerian Breweries Plc, is set to raise about N45 billion from the local debt market.

In a disclosure to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, the company said it intends to get the fresh capital from the sale of commercial paper.

It stated that subscription for the CP programme, coming in Series 5 and 6, will open on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Nigerian Breweries further disclosed that while the Series 5 would be for a tenor of 180 days, Series 6 would be for 270 days and both will support its short-term funding needs.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is pleased to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of the continuation of its Commercial Paper (CP) programme…