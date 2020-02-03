



Tribune Online

Police arrest man for raping 13-year-old girl in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 38- year old man, Olamide Olagbayi, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl during a church night vigil in Akure, Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in a church along Idanre road when the suspect, who was said to be a member of the church lured the 13 -year old girl to an uncompleted building around and raped her.

The young girl was said to be left in the uncompleted building after she was raped while her parents declared her missing.

The suspect, Olagbayi, was said to have taken to his heels after raping the girl until the victim…





Source: Nigerian Tribune