Sokoto spent N11bn in five years to construct, renovate schools

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has disclosed a sum of N11 billion has been spent on the construction and renovation of 948 classrooms in several schools across the state from 2015 till date.

He disclosed that the breakdown shows that 388 new classrooms were built, while not less than 460 others were renovated within the period.

This is according to the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, who disclosed that the governor said this, on Sunday, when he flagged off the 2018 marching grant projects and distribution of intent letters to successful contractors held at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) headquarters in the state…