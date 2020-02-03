The Trump ban and Doguwa’s omo beere » Monday Lines » Tribune Online

Nigeria is in deep trouble because it is a fierce battleground of civilizations. The Yoruba would say ‘ìrònú ò papò’ – our thoughts are not the same; neither are our priorities. You watched Hon Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, with his street-show last week. The 21st century lawmaker’s main leadership thrust was his super groin and its fertile fire. He made a show of his four wives and 27 children right in the chambers of the House and broke the Internet. He announced to his colleagues that his nest of four layers was brimming with many children and he was “still counting…” I feel like sending him a complete set of the Alawiye…