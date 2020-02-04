90 per cent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims ― Buhari » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken against attempts to divide Nigeria along religious lines, saying that contrary to the opinion in some quarters, Boko Haram is not primarily targeting Christians as Muslims form about 90 per cent of its victims.

In an op-ed published in Christianity Today, titled “Buhari: Pastor Andimi’s faith should inspire Nigerians,” he eulogised the chairmen of Michika, Adamawa State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) recently beheaded by Boko Haram for refusing to renounce his Christian faith.

He said his faith should serve as inspiration for all Nigerians.

Buhari wrote: “Christianity in Nigeria is not—as some seem intent on believing—contracting…