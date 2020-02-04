Gbajabiamila warns CBN, others against contempt of legislative powers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday warned accounting officers of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Auditor General of the Federation and Accountant General of the Federation and other Government Agencies to desist from breaching extant financial regulations and statutes forthwith.

Rep. Gbajabiamila issued the notice while declaring open the 2-weeks investigative hearing into the ‘deliberate and reckless refusal by non-treasury and partially funded agencies to render their audited accounts covering the period 2014-2018 to the Auditor General for the Federation organised by the House Committee on Public Accounts.

Other agencies who failed to attend…