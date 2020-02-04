



Tribune Online

Gov Bello appeals to labour to shelve planned strike

Gov Abubakar Bello of Niger has appealed to the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to shelve its planned strike for peace and industrial harmony.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the organised labour in the state had on Jan. 14 given a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to implement the new N30, 000 minimum wage.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje in Minna on Tuesday, said the government was working relentlessly to ensure that all pending issues concerning civil servants were addressed swiftly.

He said that negotiations were still ongoing and the government…





Source: Nigerian Tribune