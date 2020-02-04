Hailing operators condemn violent protests

Formal motorcycle operators under the Transportation Hailing Alliance of Nigeria (THAN), consisting of MAX, ORide and Gokada, have condemned in the strongest possible terms, pockets of violence that surfaced in Lagos, in response to the restriction of motorcycle operations (Okada ban) within the Lagos metropolis.

Speaking during an emergency meeting of the operators, the group advised all stakeholders impacted by the issue to continue to explore only peaceful channels of engaging the government, as opposed to taking the law into their hands.

The group, while noting that peaceful continued engagement is the only way forward, praised the Government for continuing to explore multiple…