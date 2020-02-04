



Lagos APC tackles Jimi Agbaje over comments on Okada, Keke Maruwa ban

Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 poll, Mr Jimi Agbaje, over his comments on the recent ban on Okada and Keke Maruwa in certain parts of the state, saying the main opposition party’s candidate lacked the skill and experience to teach Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu the art of planning.

Agbaje had counselled the state governor to plan well before enforcing the ban, stressing that the decision, which he described as abrupt could impact negatively on the people of Lagos.

