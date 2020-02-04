Need for financial education » Letters » Tribune Online

Once upon a time, the naira was as good as the dollar but today, this is a fairy tale. The financial garbage heaps Nigerian leaders are leaving behind for future generations is reflected in the escalating national debt due to our political leaders’ lack of financial education.

The staggering statistics on the nation’s debt have made headlines in recent times. Some questions beg for answers: Has political leaders been budgeting wisely? It was in the news lately that in Jigawa State, an associate professor of medicine and surgery who had a road accident died because there was no cannula to resuscitate him at the Gumel General Hospital. Check the priorities of most of our political…