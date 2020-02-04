Nigeria’s alarming security situation » Editorial » Tribune Online

Last week’s call by members of the National Assembly for President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve the four service chiefs of their duties is a high-water mark in continued public frustration at the worsening security situation in the country. On Wednesday January 29, following a motion titled “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone,” and moved by Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno (Borno State, APC) and 14 others, the House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on President Buhari to sack all the four service chiefs. The service chiefs, all appointed on July 13, 2015, by President Buhari are: Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi…