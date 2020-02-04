Ortom alerts NSCDC on influx of herdsmen in Benue 

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, alerted the NSCDC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps over the influx of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Ortom who stated this at the launch of Agro Rangers at the Zonal headquarters of the Corps in Makurdi said that the herdsmen were armed with sophisticated weapons.

While lauding the federal government for establishing the Operation Agro Rangers in the state, Governor Ortom said that it will complement in the fight against Insurgency.

He also lauded the NSCDC personnel for their resilience and doggedness in ensuring that peace and tranquility return in the state.

He enjoined the Agro-Rangers officers to take the task before them seriously…