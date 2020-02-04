Suspected armed militia kill, behead two farmers in Taraba » Latest News » Tribune Online

Suspected armed militia, over the weekend, killed and beheaded two farmers in Wukari local government of Taraba, State, sparking fears of further blood shed.

Reports indicated that the armed militia crossed to Wukari from Benue State and carried out the dastardly act on the two victims who were working on their farm.

Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Mr. Adigrace Daniel, who confirmed the incident, told Tribune Online that before the renewed killing, the area was enjoying relative peace.

He gave the names of the victims as Simon Bala and Timothy Awe, adding that the killing was a strong signal that all was not well in the area.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba State, DSP David…