



Tribune Online

World leaders mourn Kenya’s ex-president Moi

Many world leaders including African heads of state have commiserated with the Kenyan people following the death of its longest-serving President Daniel Moi, who passed on at a Nairobi Hospital.

Leaders across the world have sent their condolences to Kenya and the family of the late former president Moi who died on Tuesday morning.

Presidents from the East African region including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s John Magufuli were among those who took to social media to eulogise Moi.

The late former president who died aged 95 has been undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital since October.

Similarly, the US…





Source: Nigerian Tribune