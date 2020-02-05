Another OAU lecturer suspended for alleged sexual assault

The administration of the Obafemi Awolowo College (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has suspended another lecturer, Monday Omo-Etan, for sexually molesting a 19-year-old female student.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, expressed that the University has additionally given over Omo-Etan to the police.

The statement reads that: “Less than three weeks after the Management of OAU, Ile Ife, expressed her zero-tolerance against sexual harassment by investigating and suspending a lecturer of the Department of International Relations, Mr Olabisi Olaleye, the University…