Buhari greets AfDB President, Adesina, at 60 » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday on Feb. 6, 2020.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, extended good wishes and prayers of Nigerians for longer life and greater heights.

President Buhari joined staff, directors of the Bank and affiliated multilateral institutions in celebrating the milestone and innumerable contributions of the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development in Nigeria, to Africa and the global family, with his expertise and wisdom.